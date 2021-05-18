Contrasting Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 3.02 $6.48 million N/A N/A Scully Royalty $85.36 million 2.12 -$13.98 million N/A N/A

Summit State Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 441.29%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Summit State Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management, and electronic banking and bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma; and loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Merkanti Holding segment regulates trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The company engages in manufacturing, natural resources and medical supplies and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

