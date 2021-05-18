Contrasting StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 29.61 $203.54 million $0.70 85.79 IBEX $405.14 million 1.05 $15.45 million $0.84 27.48

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.10%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

StoneCo beats IBEX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

