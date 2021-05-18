Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

