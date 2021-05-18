Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,367 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

