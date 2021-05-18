Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 612.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.