Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.02 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

