Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.19% of Saia worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Saia stock opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $249.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

