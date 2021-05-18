Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,329,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

