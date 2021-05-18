Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $559.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.00 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.