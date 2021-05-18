Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,992 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

