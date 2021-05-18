Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 12,467 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. WNS has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.