Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $135,342.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.08 or 1.00109859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.76 or 0.01577003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00679277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00388930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00188901 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006119 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,000,459 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,958 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

