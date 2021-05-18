Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON CPG traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,530 ($19.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,357,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,216. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,554 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,446.11.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.