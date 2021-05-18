Comparing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 6 7 0 2.54

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $39.64, suggesting a potential downside of 14.61%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 3.03 $313.10 million $3.13 14.83

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

BankUnited beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.