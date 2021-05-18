Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.