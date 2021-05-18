Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.