Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.55. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

