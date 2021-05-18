Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

