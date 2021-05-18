Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,028 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

