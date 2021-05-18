Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $214.83 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

