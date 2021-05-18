Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

Shares of DVLU opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

