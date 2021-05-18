Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,658,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.