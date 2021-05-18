Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

