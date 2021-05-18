Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

