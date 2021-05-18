Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 57,174 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

