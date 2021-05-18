Commerce Bank Purchases 351,902 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,902 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

