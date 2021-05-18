Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

