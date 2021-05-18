Commerce Bank Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,738 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.47% of Vertiv worth $33,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.