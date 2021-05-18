Commerce Bank Has $24.13 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3,304.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

