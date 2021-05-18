Commerce Bank Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $132.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.