Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

