Commerce Bank Acquires 6,514 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

