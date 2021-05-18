Commerce Bank Acquires 1,002 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $82,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

NYSE HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.82 and a 200 day moving average of $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

