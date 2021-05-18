Comerica Bank Sells 4,646 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

MTDR stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.