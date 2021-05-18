Comerica Bank Sells 27,484 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

