Comerica Bank Sells 1,585 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.69 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

