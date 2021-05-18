Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.