Comerica Bank Buys 67,409 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.