Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

