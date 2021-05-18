Columbus Point LLP Has $9.75 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Columbus Point LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 5.9% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

