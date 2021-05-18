Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Columbia Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 304,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,595. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

CCHWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

