Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 783,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

