Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $553,823.16

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $553,823.16 and $735.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars.

