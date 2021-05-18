CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Posts Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,817. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

