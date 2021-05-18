Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.