Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
