Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%.

NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 65,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,016. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

