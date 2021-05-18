Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 86,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,261,254. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

