Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Tops $0.0185

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $169,087.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

