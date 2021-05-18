CloakCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,021.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $13,021.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00053959 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,643,738 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

