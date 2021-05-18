Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.79-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

